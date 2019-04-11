Woman Serving Criminal Sentence Walks Away From Transitional Living Center

Police believe she may be in the Mahnomen or Ogema area

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo are looking for a woman who left Centre Inc. in Fargo.

Elizabeth Barr left the transitional living center yesterday where she has been serving out a criminal sentence.

Police believe she may be in the Mahnomen or Ogema area.

They say attempts to locate her by using cell phone data has been unsuccessful.

If you have any information as to where Barr may be located, you’re encouraged to contact authorities.