Area Members Shop Equipment Needed for Flood Cleanup

Northern Tool and Equipment has been seeing a lot of construction workers and farmers within the past two weeks
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO– People in our region are starting to think about the tools and equipment they need to clean up after our spring flood fight.

Fans to dry flood impacted areas, pumps to move water from point A to point B, and pressure washers are all things to consider having on hand.

An assistant store manager at Northern Tool and Equipment says they have been seeing a lot of construction workers and farmers coming in the past two weeks.

He says homeowners have uses for they types of equipment not only during flood season, but all year long.

“For a first time homeowner, it’s really crucial to have at least a basic water pump for your basement, also a couple of fans to keep things moving along,” senior assistant manager Todd Sheppard said. “Even if it’s not just for water, it could be for just trying to stay cool when you’re working on a new project out in the backyard or the garage.”

Northern Tool and Equipment also offers services for equipment care.

Categories: Local News
Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

ND Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Frozen, Raw Tuna

BISMARCK - North Dakota's Health Department says four illnesses in the state have been tied to a salmonella outbreak linked to frozen, raw ground tuna. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the tuna from Louisiana-based Jensen Tuna…

Fire Destroys Grand Forks Warehouse

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) - A massive fire has destroyed a warehouse in Grand Forks. The blaze was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the city's north side, at 3G Ventures, a 10-thousand square foot steel building, located across…