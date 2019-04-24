Long Range 4-24-19

You Might Like
Global Fashion Movement Comes to F-M Area for the First Time
FARGO, N.D. -- Six years ago today, the Rana Plaza factory collapse in Bangladesh killed more than one thousand garment workers. That brought the working conditions of garment workers to the forefront and sparked the…
Sabin Man Sentenced in Crash That Killed Two-Year-Old Boy
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. -- A Sabin man has been sentenced for a crash that killed a two-year-old boy. Forty–two–year Jeremy Sagvold is given 3 years and 6 months in prison for criminal vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of careless…
MN State Patrol cites driver for watching 'Law & Order' behind the wheel
Minnesota (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is warning drivers to stay focused behind the wheel after several people were cited for distracted driving - including one person who was watching "Law & Order" while behind the wheel. According to…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »