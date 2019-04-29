Fargo Cass Public Health Lockdown Lifted, Person of Interest Located

fargo Police Ask For Help Identifying A Person of Interest

UPDATE: Fargo Police say the person of interest has been identified and there is no apparent threat to the public.

UPDATE: Police are asking for help to identify this person of interest in the case.

If you recognize this woman, contact Fargo Police at 701-241-1405, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-235-4493, our tip line at 701-241-5777, or our Text-a-Tip line at 701-730-8888.

Fargo Cass Public Health’s main building was under temporary lockdown after an employee was given a suspicious envelope just after 1:00 PM Monday.

The building on the corner of 13th Avenue and 25th Street South was locked down for about two hours.

Police and the fire department investigated.

Employees and clients were asked to stay in the building until the all-clear was given.

“The envelope was not addressed to anyone specific. It just had a single name on it, a first name. They thought that was suspicious and outside of normal activities and so they asked us to come in and help with investigating the envelope. We actually have to collect it,” Fargo Fire department Battalion Chief Jason Ness said.

Ness says the envelope was taken away and will be sent to the state lab for analysis.