UPDATE: Information about Moorhead Hornbacher’s Robbery Suspect Released

1/2

2/2

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Police are searching for a man who robbed Gate City Bank inside Hornbacher’s at Azool in Moorhead around 5:40 Tuesday night.

The Moorhead Police Department released pictures of the man that they say walked around the grocery store before going to the bank. He then gave a note to a teller and said he had a weapon. Police say the suspect reached down to his waist, but didn’t show he was holding anything.

After he was given an undisclosed amount of money, the man casually walked out of the grocery store and was last seen going south.

The suspect is white and between 40 and 50-years-old. He’s approximately 5 foot 10, with a normal build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a darker color shirt under a denim long sleeve button up, and wearing a dark baseball style hat with a white logo.

“At this time we have no information to believe that there is to be any concern to the public that this going to be a continuing issue. Hopefully this is something that we’re just going to be able to solve and come to rest in a short period of time,” Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said.

Anyone who may have information on what happened is asked to call Moorhead Police at 218-299-5120