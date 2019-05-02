Walsh County Man Held In Death Of Family Member

ADAMS, N.D. (KFGO) – A rural Walsh County man was arrested and is expected to face a murder charge in the death of a family member.

Sheriff Ron Jurgens says deputies responded to a call from a women’s shelter around 10 a.m. Wednesday alerting to authorities that one of the home’s residents, 65-year old Steven Aune was suicidal and there was fight at the house involving a 36-year old woman.

The victim had been transported by private vehicle to the Park River hospital prior to the arrival of deputies at the home.

Jurgens says the victim died at the hospital about 90 minutes later of injuries received in the assault.

The original call to the shelter came from another family member who was present in the home.

Aune is expected to be formally charged in a court appearance Thursday in Grafton