Woman Dead After Rollover in McIntosh County, ND

NEAR ASHLEY, N.D. – A 23-year-old Mandan woman is dead after being thrown from a car in McIntosh County, North Dakota.

The rollover happened around 12:45 Thursday afternoon on Highway 11 20 miles west of Ashley.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the car was heading west from Ellendale towards Bismarck. The vehicle was going nearly 60 miles per hour when the driver, a 28-year-old Mandan man, lost control while going around a curve with fresh chip seal on the road. The car went into the ditch and rolled ejecting the woman in the passenger’s seat. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver and passenger were taken to the Ashley Medical Center where the woman died. The man was taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital.

The Highway Patrol says possible charges against the driver are under investigation. The woman’s name will be released once family is notified.