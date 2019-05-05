Moorhead Police Peacefully End Standoff Before SWAT Arrives

this is the second one within the week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police call Red River SWAT to assist in a standoff at the Terrace on the Green apartment complex, but one of their own officers is able to peacefully resolve it.

At 9:30 this morning, police say a man assaulted a woman in one of the apartments. Officers say the woman was able to escape through a garden level apartment window before they arrived.

The man was still inside but not cooperating with police. Authorities say they believed he had a gun. A police officer from the investigative division was able to convince the man to come out peacefully before SWAT could arrive. This is the second standoff for Moorhead police this week.

“This is extremely unusual week for Moorhead and for our whole metro area. This is hopefully not going to be our new common. This is still a very safe community,” said Capt. Deric Swenson with Moorhead Police.

Swenson says someone called police on behalf of the woman who was assaulted.