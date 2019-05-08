Long Range Forecast 5-8-19

You Might Like
Small Businesses in the Spotlight for Small Business Week
FARGO, N.D. -- Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and National Small Business Week highlights their impact. Amber Sander opened the Fargo location of Boots and Heels a year ago, after starting…
Klobuchar During Town Hall: President Should Govern "From Opportunity & Not Chaos"
MILWAUKEE - Minnesota Senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar strikes a contrast between herself and President Trump at a Fox News town hall. The Democrat says governing from the oval office should come…
Sen. Tina Smith Introduces Bill to Create a Clean Energy Standard
WASHINGTON--A Minnesota Senator has teamed up with a Congressman from New Mexico on a bill to achieve net–zero emissions in the electric sector. Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan want…
