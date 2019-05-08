Twins Offer $5 Tickets

The team is selling tickets starting a five-dollars without fees for the remaining home games in May.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. – The Minnesota Twins are trying to fill the seats at Target Field following a drop in attendance.

The Twins are a first-place club but the fans are showing up in small numbers this season. Mother Nature could be partly to blame.

There are 12 more games at Target Field this month against the Tigers, Angels, White Sox and border rival Brewers.

Tickets for the promotion can be purchased through 10 p.m. Thursday.