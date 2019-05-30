West Fargo Police Gets a New Addition

Brewtus is a 16–month old German shepherd from Germany and he is the third K–9 unit to join the force

WEST FARGO, N.D.– West Fargo Police Department is adding a new member to the force.

Brewtus is a 16–month old German shepherd from Germany and he is the third K–9 unit to join the force.

Community members and businesses donated around $44,000 for West Fargo to get another K–9.

He started on May 8 and although he is still a puppy, he is already getting the hang of it.

“It’s a little overwhelming right away, but it’s been a lot of fun,” says Fargo Police officer Brock Ackerman. “Brewtus is a really good dog and he’s been fun to work with. He’s a smart learner; he’s just got a lot of puppy in him yet. He’s got some work to do, but I’m more than confident that he will do anything that I ask him to do on the street.”

Brewtus was chosen because he likes to socialize.