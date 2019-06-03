Man Who Threw 5-Year-Old Off Balcony To Be Sentenced Monday

The man pleaded guilty last month to attempted premeditated first-degree murder

A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota faces 19 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Emmanuel Aranda is scheduled to be sentenced Monday before Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding.

The 24-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty last month to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack.

Aranda’s plea deal calls for prosecutors to drop an aggravated-circumstances component to the charge that could have meant an additional year in prison.

Authorities say he told investigators he went to the mall planning to kill an adult, but chose the boy instead.

The child survived head trauma and broken bones after plunging almost 40 feet.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name and say his family requested privacy.