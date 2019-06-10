Maple Grove Township Shooting Victim Identified

Jamie Bevins, Jr. (courtesy family)

BECKER CO, MN — The victim of a shooting in Maple Grove Township has been identified.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting victim was 27-year-old Jamie Bevins Jr. of Ogema, Minnesota.

Bevins was shot early Sunday morning during a gathering at a house about 20 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made.

A family member says they have questions about why it took police 45 minutes to respond to the scene.

Bevins was in the news last month after he was arrested on multiple warrants after a high speed chase in Becker County.