Man Sentenced in Clay County Murder

Jason Jensen pleaded guilty in connection with the death of Troy Yarbrough.

MOORHEAD, MN (KFGO) – A Hitterdal, MN man has been sentenced to more than 38-1/2 years in prison in the murder of a Wahpeton, N.D. man.

Jason Jensen pleaded guilty in connection with the death of Troy Yarbrough.

Yarbrough’s body was burned and buried in two places on Jensen’s Clay County farm near Hitterdal.

Jensen, along with Kayla Westcott were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Westcott says Jensen hit Yarbrough with a rake handle.

She claims when they went back the next day, Yarbrough was still alive, so Jensen hit him on the head with a cinder block.

Westcott’s case is still pending.