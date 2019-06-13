Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
Sections
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Highlights
Livestream
Videos
Town Of The Year
Morning Show
School Closings
FLOOD FIGHT 2019
About Us
Contact Us
About Us
Schedule
Antenna TV
KVRR Local News
Contact Us
About Us
Schedule
Antenna TV
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Livestream
Videos
Town Of The Year
Morning Show
School Closings
FLOOD FIGHT 2019
Fargo
Town of the Year Voting as of Thursday Night
June 13, 2019
Rob Kupec
,
Categories
:
Town Of The Week
You Might Like
Finals of Round 1 of Town of the Year
Pettibone, ND Town of the Week 5-28-19
Lidgerwood, ND - Town of the Week 5-21-19
Severe Weather
0
active weather alert
s
View Alert Details »
KVRR Weather
7-Day Forecast
Currently
Forecast Map
Most Popular
Two People Rescued From Broken Down Dam East of Fergus Falls
1 Dead, 6 Hurt After Mahnomen County Crash
White Earth Community Mourns Loss of Man Shot to Death Sunday
Fargo Police Issue Dangerous Drug Warning
Services Set For Professional Runner And Perham Native Gabe Grunewald