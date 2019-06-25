“I have my angels with me and he is one of them” Community Remembers Johnny Grey

He died in a car crash in West Fargo on Saturday evening

FARGO, N.D. — 38–year–old Johnny Grey was killed in a crash in West Fargo over the weekend. His family, friends and coworkers say he was an exceptional human being, especially when you put a pair of scissors in his hands.

No matter how often hairstylists changed their work stations at Blush Salon.

“That space was always, it was just always his,” said Nichole Faehn, hair stylist at the salon.

Through every coloring, cut and style, it was Johnny’s technique that seemed to hold even better.

“He’s just so creative that his mom told me throughout high school, he’d have friends come over and they’d probably still have hair in their carpet from him coloring and cutting and helping everyone feel beautiful,” said his wife Emma Lee Grey.

He’d make them so beautiful that it got him an invite to New York Fashion Week for this fall.

“He could pull things off with hair where no one else would even know where to start,” said Lacey Spaulding, owner of Blush Salon.

He continuously brought it from the salon to the Fargo Invaders Football Club.

“He’s the most genuine, caring guy you can meet. He’s always there for anybody. Would always show up and do whatever without even questioning or asking,” said Matt Petznick, president of the football club.

When you lose someone with that much heart and beard…

“I asked him one time, how long are you going to grow your beard? And he said do you know the world record?”

…it makes seeing what was always meant to stay his that much more difficult.

“It was very strange coming in today. I had to take his stool down because it was too weird to have the stool up. There will be a hole for many people. We’ll miss him,” said Gabe Rheault, hair stylist at the salon.

With Johnny now watching over everyone…

“It’s going to be really hard to fill but I think when the time comes, it’ll be someone that he’s sent to us,” Faehn said.

…he will continue to be the guy that knew how to show up.

“I always say I have my angels with me and I think he became one of them.”

For all of those he loved.

Johnny’s wife Emma says her husband will have to give those angels a cut and style. Johnny helped found the Beard Associates of North Dakota.

He also started selling his own line of beard oil called “Greyface.”