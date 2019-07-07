Authorities Search For Car And Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Near Ottertail

The car hit and killed a 21-year-old man from Wahpeton who was walking with two other men

OTTERTAIL, MN — The search for the driver of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash south of Ottertail, Minnesota is on.

The car hit and killed a 21-year-old man from Wahpeton who was walking with two other men when he tripped and fell onto Highway 78.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the car struck the man without stopping.

The car is described as a smaller sedan, such as a Chevrolet Cavalier, and could be white or silver.

It will have front-end damage and a fluid leak.

The victim’s name has not been released.