Grantley Johnson to Celebrate 7th Birthday as He Battles Cancer for the Second Time

He was first diagniosed with a rare form of leukemia last year

FARGO, N.D. –In October, we brought you the story of Grantley Johnson, a six-year-old who battled leukemia.

He’s celebrating his seventh birthday on July 11.

He loves sports and superheroes, and just like those superheroes, he’s quite a warrior.

Grantley was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in April of last year. He beat it once, but unfortunately now the cancer is back.

“You just kind of go numb. There’s really no words for it. You don’t believe it. But then you just have to process and keep going, one day at a time,” Leah Johnson, Grantley’s mother, said.

Each day of fighting has led him to a special day.

“We did this last year, and we thought that would be the last [birthday] we’d have to spend [in the hospital]. But we’re going to make the best of it, and he’s going to have a good birthday,” Leah said.

Grantley started chemo on Monday, and he and his family are trying to keep their spirits up.

“I wouldn’t be happy if I was him either. He’s a trooper,” Leah said.

Grantley needs a bone marrow transplant, and his dad says seeing if you’re a match can help so many children.

“It’s not just for Grantley, there are so many kids out there, they need bone marrow transplants and don’t have matches,” Jordan Johnson said.

“Stay strong for your kids. They need it just as much as you do. Know that there’s other parents to rely on. There’s other families that are going through the same thing,” Leah said.

For Grantley, one year older also means one year stronger.

You can send Grantley a birthday card at:

Sanford Medical Center

5225 23rd Avenue South

Room 908, Attention Grantley Johnson

Fargo, North Dakota 58104