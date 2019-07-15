Couple Charged After Dead Horses Are Discovered On Their Property

An investigation began back in April on the property of Johnathan and Stephanie Johnson of Laporte

LAPORTE, MN — A Hubbard County, Minnesota couple is charged with multiple counts of mistreatment of animals.

An investigation began back in April on the property of Johnathan and Stephanie Johnson of Laporte after a report that horses were being neglected.

Investigators found four dead horses and five others that were still alive but in very poor condition on the Johnson property.

The starving horses had been eating the trees and fence posts.

They were seized and taken to another location for safekeeping.