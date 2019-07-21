Becker County Man Injured in Officer Involved Shooting

The sheriff's office did a welfare check Saturday night at a house on County Highway 29, north of Frazee.

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — One man is injured after an officer involved shooting in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office did a welfare check on a suicidal man around 10:00 Saturday night at a house on County Highway 29, north of Frazee.

After he refused to come out of the house, law enforcement went inside.

At one point, deputies used Tasers and fired a gun, injuring the man.

He was taken to Essentia in Detroit Lakes and later airlifted to Fargo.

One deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist.