Woman wanted for drug, gun charges captured in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. – Authorities arrest a fugitive staying in Dilworth.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Ashley Hanson of Mahnomen was found at 25th Street Northwest. She was wanted in Stearns County for meth related crimes and being a felon in possession of a gun.

The Lakes to River Drug and Violent Crimes Task Forces executed the search warrant and found Hanson with one gram of meth, a loaded gun and a bulletproof vest.