Arrests Made After Stolen Car & Guns Found Near Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. – Deputies find guns, two ounces of meth and stolen guns in a stolen car near Mahnomen.

It happened on Highway two hundred on Thursday.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says the car was reported stolen out of the Minneapolis area.

26–year–old Jeremy Krumrey of Bemidji and 29–year–old Angel Deane of Bagley have been arrested on controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of counterfeit currency, false name and date of birth charges and outstanding warrants.