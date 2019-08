Otter Tail County Man Killed After His Pickup Is Hit By A Train

The pickup was hit by an eastbound train at a crossing controlled by a stop sign

OTTER TAIL CO., MN — A 25-year-old man is dead after the pickup he was driving was hit by a freight train west of Perham.

Otter Tail County authorities say the crash happened Thursday morning.

The pickup was hit by an eastbound train at a crossing controlled by a stop sign.

The man lived in Otter Tail County but his name has not been released.