Man Runs From Highway Patrol Traffic Stop Near Grafton
GRAFTON, ND — Authorities search a Campbell Farms warehouse near Grafton after a man runs from a highway patrol traffic stop.
They stopped Julio Mendoza of Grafton just before 5 p.m. on Highway 81 for expired registration.
He fled on foot and into the warehouse.
Mendoza was not located during a search of the building.
Mendoza was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a red shirt.
The highway patrol says he is not considered a threat to the public, but if you spot him call 911.