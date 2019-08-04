Man Runs From Highway Patrol Traffic Stop Near Grafton

GRAFTON, ND — Authorities search a Campbell Farms warehouse near Grafton after a man runs from a highway patrol traffic stop.

They stopped Julio Mendoza of Grafton just before 5 p.m. on Highway 81 for expired registration.

He fled on foot and into the warehouse.

Mendoza was not located during a search of the building.

Mendoza was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a red shirt.

The highway patrol says he is not considered a threat to the public, but if you spot him call 911.