Proposed New City of Moorhead Logo Called “Horrible” And “Unnecessary”

The city is accepting comments until Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If you live in Moorhead, time is running out to vote on a new city logo that is already getting negative feedback including some people calling it just plain “horrible”.

You really have to look close to see the minor difference between the two options.

Each logo has two letter M’s over an illustration of the Red River.

The river has a different shape in each of the proposed logos.

Much of the feedback on the city’s Facebook page questions the need for a new logo, its cost and why the Hjemkomst Viking ship is being replaced.

Some call the logos “horrible,” “awkward” and “unnecessary.”

The city is accepting comments until Saturday.