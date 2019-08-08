Dilworth Walmart Cleared For a Time After Call About Man With A Gun

DILWORTH, MN — The Walmart in Dilworth was cleared of customers for a short time this afternoon.

Police say a call was made to 911 claiming claiming a man was in the store with a gun.

Officers did a sweep of the the entire store and surrounding area and did not find any threat.

After 15 minutes, the store was re-opened and customers were allowed back in the store.

Police will continue to investigate the source of the call.

When they tried calling the number back, no one picked up, however they believe the call was made from either inside the store or in the general vicinity.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on KVRR Local News at 6 & 9.