Man Dies in Crash Tearing Car in Half

NEAR OXBOW, N.D. – A 38–year–old man is dead after a crash tears his car in half.

It happened around 4:45 on County Road 81, ½ mile south of Highway 46.

The Highway Patrol says a car was driving south and went into the ditch. It re–entered the road and was struck by a semi.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to a Fargo hospital for non–life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and the victim’s name is expected to be released tomorrow.