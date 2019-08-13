“Swatting” Case Being Investigated In Hawley, Minnesota

HAWLEY, Minn. — Law enforcement calls it “swatting.”

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says that’s what happened this afternoon when deputies and other officers rushed to Hawley.

Dispatch received a call from someone claiming that someone had been taken hostage at a home.

Red River Valley Swat was headed to the scene but deputies arrived and spoke with the homeowner.

They found nothing out of the ordinary in the home.

The male was briefly taken into custody without incident.

There also was a female adolescent outside of the residence and counseled by officers at the scene.

The investigation continues as they try to track down who made the call.