Friends, Family, Alumni Cheer on Fargo Post 2 to Victory

the game will continue tomorrow because of rain

FARGO, N.D. — As Fargo’s Post Two team competes on a national stage, they’ve got plenty of fans cheering them on back home.

Friends, family and alumni of the team all watched the third game of the American Legion World Series at Herds and Horns.

Fargo Post two lost the first game in the series but won the second.

Some of the team’s fans say they have no doubt Post two will continue making strides in North Carolina as they represent Fargo.

“It’s a lot. I mean you’ve seen the 13–year–old team who ended up winning the World Series here recently. Now we’re playing for an opportunity to be part of the final four. Fargo has got a lot of good baseball and you’ve seen that this summer. These kids deserve to be on the big stage and hopefully they can do something great,” said Mike Boutain.

Fargo Post two was up five to one when rain delayed today’s game.

The rest of the game will continue tomorrow at 11.