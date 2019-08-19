Moorhead Police Ask the Public to Help Find Missing Girl

Hajar Kasem, age 14, is described as being 4’11’’, 110 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.

Moorhead, M.N.–The Moorhead Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female from Moorhead.

Hajar Kasem, age 14, is described as being 4’11’’, 110 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants on Wednesday, August 14.

The Moorhead Police Department believes Kasem is currently in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Anyone who has information regarding her current location is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.