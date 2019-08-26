Police Respond to Armed Robbery at Gas Station in West Fargo

West Fargo, N.D.–West Fargo Police responded to an armed robbery at the Casey’s gas station on 524 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the suspect is male, under 6-feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white mask covering his face.

The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. Authorities say the gun was not fired and no one was injured. The suspect fled on foot.

Police are looking for the suspect.