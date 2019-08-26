THE FLARE is a fictional television drama that now has a very real after-show, called WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE, dedicated to exploring the fandom surrounding the show.

THE FLARE is based on fictional author TJ Whitford’s sci-fi book series, “The Moon is the Sun at Night,” which has been a favorite of Savage’s since childhood. The book revolves around a solar event and its effects on Earth – specifically, the small, blue-collar town of Milford, IL – and slowly unfolds into a post-apocalyptic battle for human survival.

The half-hour hybrid comedy/talk show will feature multiple segments, including authentic sit-down celebrity interviews, set visits to THE FLARE and interviews with the “cast,” as well as discussions with fans and more.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Double Hemm and The Crest Lamp Company. It was created by Fred Savage, Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, who serve as executive producers alongside David A. Hurwitz, Jen Patton and Adam Lowitt. Additional writers include Abbey McBride, Edgar Momplaisir, Chase Mitchell, Agathe Panaretos and Sean O’Connor. Jon Cassar serves as director on THE FLARE, and Carrie Havel serves as director on the talk show.