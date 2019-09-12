Man Scheduled to Plead Guilty to Crash that Killed 7-Year-Old Son

A change-of-plea hearing for 31-year-old Christopher Devine is set for Sept. 23.

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man who was drunk when he crashed his car on University Drive south in Fargo, killing one of his sons, is expected to change his plea to guilty.

31-year-old Christopher Devine was going nearly 60 mph at the time of the March 23 crash. His 7-year-old son died several days later. Devine’s 5-year-old son was seriously hurt.

Devine had a blood alcohol level of .267 following the crash.

The change-of-plea hearing is set for Sept. 23.