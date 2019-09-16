Raya Quttaineh

Multimedia Journalist

Raya was born in (the country of) Jordan but grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota. As a University of Minnesota journalism student, she learned to use the power of multimedia storytelling to capture important moments that tell people’s stories and document the events shaping their lives. Raya’s experiences at WCCO-TV, FilmNorth, the Century Times student newspaper and The Mix in London equipped her with the unique skills she needs in today’s dynamic world of journalism. She’s excited to begin her reporting career at KVRR.

Raya is new to Fargo, so if you have any suggestions on foods to try, places to check out or simply just want to chat, you can reach her at rquttaineh@kvrr.com or through Twitter @rayareports.