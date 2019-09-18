Silver Alert Issued For Missing South Dakota Woman

87-year-old Clara Braun was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday near Mott, North Dakota

BUFFALO, S.D. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman from Buffalo, South Dakota which is in the far northwest corner of the state.

Authorities say 87-year-old Clara Braun was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday near Mott, North Dakota, southwest of Bismarck.

She was driving her beige Chrysler 300.

It has South Dakota license plates: 35C 588.

If you spot Braun you are asked to contact authorities.

Public Tip Line: 605-375-3414