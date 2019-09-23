‘Your light will shine now and forever’ Community Remembers Landon Solberg

Thousands gathered at Scheels Arena to honor his legacy

FARGO, N.D. — Landon Solberg was a young boy, but the way he lived his life inspired many.

“He lived faithfully. He lived through his friends and family. It wasn’t about Landon. He did so much — even in the darkest of days, his light still shined through with his faith. And again, I hope so many of us were paying attention because this is a terrific example this 12–year–old set,” said NDSU men’s basketball coach David Richman.

Faith, family and friends.

Those three things filled Scheels Arena as the Fargo–Moorhead community said goodbye to the boy who touched so many lives.

“There’s not one of us in this room whose heart is not shattered that this fight didn’t end in a different way.”

Landon’s fight was with an aggressive brain tumor he battled for two years.

His struggle ended last week.

Those around him say he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and wrapped in love.

That love is still surrounding him, even after he’s gone.

“Fly high, buddy. I’m going to miss you so much. You left me and everyone way too early. Your light will shine now and forever. Mission accomplished, dude. I love you,” said Landon’s best friend, Parker Rolfson.

Landon was known in the community as the boy with unwavering courage and resilience.

“For him, you know, to look that camera in the eye and talk about, ‘This may not be the plan that I wanted, but this is the plan God has for me,’ and for him to not just speak those words, but to live those words, that’s impactful,” said Richman.

They say Landon’s Light will shine forever.

“I want to live like Landon lived. And to leave a lasting impression, a lasting legacy. Landon didn’t complicate things. He kept it off of himself, he kept it on his faith, his family and friends, and at the end of the day, what else really matters?”

You can donate to the Solberg family through this link or to the Landon Solberg Fund at Bell Bank on 13th Avenue in Fargo.