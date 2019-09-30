Former Minnesota Governor Considers Independent Run For President in 2020

Jesse Ventura wants to legalize marijuana and put an end to U.S. military involvement in the Middle East

LOS ANGELES — Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura says he’s considering running for president as an Independent.

Ventura told Fox 11 in Los Angeles he plans to spend the winter in Mexico and make a decision on whether to run in the spring.

“I don’t want a religious person telling me about government,” said Ventura.

“I don’t want a government person telling me about religion. And I don’t want a draft dodger telling me what’s patriotic.”

He says if elected, he wants to legalize marijuana and put an end to U.S. military involvement in the Middle East.

Ventura was a member of the Reform Party when he was elected Minnesota governor in 1998, defeating Democrat Skip Humphrey and Republican Norm Coleman.