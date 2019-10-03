Moorhead Public Service Warns of Phone Scam

Numerous customers have contacted MPS claiming they received these suspicious phone calls.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Public Service is warning customers of a payment scam in which individuals call attempting to collect payment from MSP customers.

Numerous customers have contacted MPS claiming they received these suspicious phone calls.

MPS uses automated messages for its collection process and past due balances, but it does not demand direct payment over the phone.

MPS is urging anyone who receives a suspicious phone call to refrain from providing any financial information and hang up the phone. MPS customers can verify the status of their account by calling the MPS office at 218-477-8000.