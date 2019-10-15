Moorhead Police Seek Assistance Locating Runaway

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway boy.

Joshua Phillip Neumayer is 13-years-old and described as being 5’7″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Joshua was reported as a runaway on September 25.

Police believe he is still in the FM area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.