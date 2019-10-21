Broadcast Engineer

KVRR TV Has an opening for a member of the Engineering team. The position requires general maintenance, on-call hours, and a willingness to learn. Qualified applicants must have a minimum Associates degree in electronics, or related fields. Applicants should be familiar with:

Electronic trouble-shooting and repair

TV transmission and microwave link systems

Video and audio production/reproduction methods

Devices including video server, camera, master control switching systems and automation, and PC desktop/network support

This position offers a great benefits package. EOE.

Please send resume and cover letter to Darren Bjerke at dbjerke@kvrr.com and Steve Schuyler at sschuyler@kqdsfox21.tv or go to: https://www.ziprecruiter.com/job/d57882ca

KVRR TV

KVRR, is the FOX affiliated television station in Fargo, North Dakota, owned by Red River Broadcasting and serving Eastern North Dakota, Northwestern Minnesota and a portion of Southern Manitoba.