Local Sales Manager

KVRR-TV FOX affiliate; Fargo ND is seeking a Local Sales Manager. This individual will possess a positive attitude, show strong leadership skills, and be a positive role model to work alongside and effectively coach, lead, and motivate the local sales team. This individual will report to the Director of Sales, and collaborate with their sales team and the KVRR management team to move the station forward with positive change while achieving and exceeding sales goals.

Desired qualities include: leadership, strong communication and negotiating skills with local clients and agencies; recruit, hire, and train AE’s to achieve revenue goals; effective inventory management and pricing strategy; substantial digital knowledge. Candidates ideally will have a proven history of growing revenue for both television and digital, track record of building, developing, and training strong sales teams. Bachelor’s degree with sales management experience or established media sales experience.

EOE KVRR, Red River Broadcast Co., LLC

Send resume and cover letter to bnicklin@kqdsfox21.tv or go to https://www.ziprecruiter.com/job/64e48f26

KVRR TV

KVRR, is the FOX affiliated television station in Fargo, North Dakota, owned by Red River Broadcasting and serving Eastern North Dakota, Northwestern Minnesota and a portion of Southern Manitoba.