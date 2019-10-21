Weekend Anchor/MMJ

KVRR TV, the Fox affiliate in Fargo is looking for a Weekend Anchor/MMJ. If you’re ready to step behind the desk as a producer/anchor as well as making a difference as a storyteller and MMJ in the field, we want to hear from you. You need: at least 2 years of on-air experience at a commercial television station as a reporter or anchor. We need: someone with strong writing skills, solid news judgment, able to produce newscasts with a mix of credibility and personality, a good team player and willing to step up as a newsroom leader. This is a great opportunity for a multi-talented, creative news person ready for the next step in their career. EOE.

Send resume with references and a link to your work to News Director Joseph Radske: jradske@kvrr.com or go to https://www.ziprecruiter.com/job/27dd556c.

KVRR TV

KVRR, is the FOX affiliated television station in Fargo, North Dakota, owned by Red River Broadcasting and serving Eastern North Dakota, Northwestern Minnesota and a portion of Southern Manitoba.