Moorhead Police search for robber armed with knife

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a person with a knife.

It happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on the 1600 block of Belsly Boulevard.

Investigators say an African American man in their late teens or early twenties took items from the victim, who was not hurt, and ran. The victim’s property and a knife believed to be used in the robbery were recovered.

Authorities say the suspect and victim don’t know each other.

Police say the suspect has an average build and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red strip and dark jeans and shoes.

If anyone knows anything about the incident, they’re asked to call Moorhead Police at 218-299-5120.