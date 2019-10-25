School Bus Aid

Valley Bus is hiring School Bus Aides for Fargo school buses.

Aides ride on smaller buses, assisting with special needs and early childhood development students.

  • Small numbers of students – usually 5-7 children on each bus
  • Challenging and satisfying work – needing a patient and mature approach in handling kids
  • Starting pay will be $13.00 per hour.

Please email a response and Valley Bus will call you – a resume is not necessary….OR CALL VALLEY BUS DIRECTLY AT 1-701-235-5912…OR COME BY AND APPLY! VALLEY BUS WOULD LOVE TO MEET WITH YOU!

Job Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.50 /hour

 

Valley Bus

2761 Leahy Ave So

Fargo, ND 58103

