School Bus Aid
Valley Bus
Valley Bus is hiring School Bus Aides for Fargo school buses.
Aides ride on smaller buses, assisting with special needs and early childhood development students.
- Small numbers of students – usually 5-7 children on each bus
- Challenging and satisfying work – needing a patient and mature approach in handling kids
- Starting pay will be $13.00 per hour.
Please email a response and Valley Bus will call you – a resume is not necessary….OR CALL VALLEY BUS DIRECTLY AT 1-701-235-5912…OR COME BY AND APPLY! VALLEY BUS WOULD LOVE TO MEET WITH YOU!
Job Type: Part-time
Salary: $13.50 /hour
Valley Bus
2761 Leahy Ave So
Fargo, ND 58103