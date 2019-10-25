School Bus Aid

Valley Bus is hiring School Bus Aides for Fargo school buses.

Aides ride on smaller buses, assisting with special needs and early childhood development students.

Small numbers of students – usually 5-7 children on each bus

Challenging and satisfying work – needing a patient and mature approach in handling kids

Starting pay will be $13.00 per hour.

Please email a response and Valley Bus will call you – a resume is not necessary….OR CALL VALLEY BUS DIRECTLY AT 1-701-235-5912…OR COME BY AND APPLY! VALLEY BUS WOULD LOVE TO MEET WITH YOU!

Job Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.50 /hour

Valley Bus

2761 Leahy Ave So

Fargo, ND 58103