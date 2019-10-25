PAID TRAINING ! NOW HIRING !!!!

TRAIN AND GET YOUR CLASS B CDL RIGHT NOW! SCHOOL BUS AND MOTORCOACH DRIVERS!!.

EXPERIENCE NOT NECESSARY – WE WILL TRAIN YOU! CLASSROOM AND HANDS ON TRAINING. IMAGINE GETTING PAID FOR A SKILL YOU HAVE FOR LIFE!!

Great for retired or semi-retired

College students too!

Split mornings and afternoon work

We will train you and help get your North Dakota CDL-CLASS B

Lively social group – a Home Away From Home!

Great starting hourly wage – $16.50 + for both am/pm shifts

Guaranteed 2 hour shifts on our large buses

Active Duty – A regular route, every school day

Standby – We have a small number of people who are trained and available to drive routes to cover vacations, illnesses, and other unforeseen events. They generally come in each day, and are paid 1.5 hours in the morning even if they are not needed to driver.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED ? PLEASE CALL 701-235-5912 ASK FOR MELISSA

Job Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.50 /hour

Valley Bus

2761 Leahy Ave So

Fargo, ND 58103