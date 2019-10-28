Transystems is hiring for a Class A CDL Driver.

Drivers must hold a current class A CDL drivers license and interstate medical card.

The Transystems difference:

Driving at Transystems means being connected and informed. You will experience continual communication throughout your shift with your team members as we work to safely improve production and efficiency and collectively accomplish our common goal.

You will enjoy a company culture of involvement and appreciation. Your input and feedback are valued as a member of our safety committee and involvement in our project team meetings. You and your family will be invited to take part in picnics, grill outs, and the annual employee appreciation banquet.

Transystems rewards drivers with years of service jackets to show appreciation of their contribution to the project team.

What you will enjoy at Transystems:

Benefits including: Medical, Dental, employer matched 401k, Vacation Plan, and Holiday Pay.

Newer equipment. 2019 and 2020 Freightliner Cascadia.

Consistent schedule and pay

Pay per load compensation. Drivers will earn $4,000 – $4,200 gross wages per month

No touch loads

Apply now at driveteamgreen.com as Professional Driver or call 800-557-3520.

Job Type: Full-time

Transystems

2486 North 11th St S,

Moorhead, MN 56560