Dangerous inmate escapes in Wadena

WADENA, Minn. – Police are searching for a dangerous inmate who escaped during a transfer to a court appearance in Wadena.

34-year-old Ryan Petro of Wadena escaped around 2:45 PM Monday. He was last seen handcuffed and wearing an orange shirt in the area of Colfax Avenue Southeast.

He has been in custody since September on burglary, disorderly conduct, damage to property, fleeing, obstructing the legal process and conditions of release charges.

If you see Petro, or know where he may be, call 911.