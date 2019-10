Woman faces DUI charge after wrong way GF crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A Grand Forks woman is charged with DUI after crashing into a semi on I-29 Monday morning.

It happened near the Demers Avenue exit around 10:00.

The Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Ann Halverson was driving the wrong way when she struck the semi. The truck went into the median and struck cable barriers.

Halverson was taken to Altru Hospital and the semi driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.