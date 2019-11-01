Fargo Police Seek Help Locating Runaway

Katie Hamman was reported as a runaway on October 27.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway girl.

Katie’s family has reason to believe she is still in the F-M area. Police say Katie’s friends have been uncooperative in helping to bring her home.

Katie may be driving a 2016 white Volkswagen Sedan with ND plates 684-CTV and a lamb decal in the back window.

Anyone with information should contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-235-4493 or Text-A-Tip line at 701-730-8888.