Jackson Roberts

Weekend Sports Anchor

Jackson Roberts joined the KVRR team in November 2019. Hailing from Westchester County in New York, (directly above New York City) Roberts was exposed to major sports scenes at a young age. He became a die-hard Met and Giant fan not long after, which exposed him to the happy and ugly sides of being a fan. Later on in high school, he developed a strong interest in sportscasting and reporting. There, he helped jumpstart the student media coverage of athletics and was able to call games as well as produce features pieces. By the time he graduated, this became a passion he was ready to pursue.

Roberts did so At Ithaca College where he was heavily engaged with the school’s TV and radio stations as a reporter, commentator, and play-by-play announcer. During senior year, he was the TV voice of the Football and Women’s basketball team while also co-hosting a local weekly 30-minute highlight and recap show. Over summers, he worked internships in television that gave him a taste of the industry at the professional level.

Now, he’s excited to start his career in Fargo and looks forward to bringing you the sports stories that matter. Don’t be a stranger if you see him in the area, as he enjoys meeting new people!

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handle: @JrobertsTV1